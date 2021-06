Supporting homeless LGBTQ youth in the U.S. The number of people without homes has risen 5.5% between 2016 and 2020. Many of those who are on the streets are youth within the LGBTQ community. According to the organization True Colors United, 40% of youth experiencing homelessness are LBGTQ, despite making up only about 7% of the country's youth population. Heather Wilkie, executive director of the nonprofit Zebra Coalition, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss her organization's efforts to combat this issue.