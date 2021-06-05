Live

LGBTQ advocates criticize Florida governor's veto on mental health funding for Pulse shooting survivors

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is under fire after slashing thousands of dollars in funding for a mental health program that supports survivors and family members of victims in the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting that left 49 people dead. Brandon Wolf, a survivor of the Pulse shooting and media relations manager for Equality Florida, joins CBSN's Lana Zak with his take on the governor's decision. Wolf also discusses the national campaign, #HonorThemWithAction, in remembrance of the Pulse shooting victims.
