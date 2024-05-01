Lewis Hamilton talks iconic Formula One drive down Fifth Avenue New Yorkers got a front-row seat to a one-of-a-kind show by one of racing's biggest stars yesterday. Seven-time Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton sped down Fifth Avenue, even stopping to do donuts right outside the iconic Empire State Building. The stunt was planned to promote a partnership with WhatsApp and Hamilton's Mercedes F1 team, and their growth here in the U.S. Gayle King sat down exclusively with the global superstar right after the stunt.