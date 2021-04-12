Levinson family feels "betrayed and devastated" after U.S.-Iran prisoner swap President Obama vows the U.S. will work hard to free Robert Levinson, after Iran released five Americans this weekend. Levinson, a former FBI agent, disappeared more than eight years ago in Iran. He was working as a consultant for the CIA. Levinson is the longest-held American hostage ever. In their first interview since the U.S.-Iran prisoner swap, Levinson’s wife, Christine, and their son, Daniel, join “CBS This Morning” to discuss why they feel betrayed by the U.S. government.