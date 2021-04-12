Live

Watch CBSN Live

Levinson family feels "betrayed and devastated" after U.S.-Iran prisoner swap

President Obama vows the U.S. will work hard to free Robert Levinson, after Iran released five Americans this weekend. Levinson, a former FBI agent, disappeared more than eight years ago in Iran. He was working as a consultant for the CIA. Levinson is the longest-held American hostage ever. In their first interview since the U.S.-Iran prisoner swap, Levinson’s wife, Christine, and their son, Daniel, join “CBS This Morning” to discuss why they feel betrayed by the U.S. government.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.