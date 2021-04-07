Live

Watch CBSN Live

Lettuce is the first food grown in space

For the first time astronauts have grown food in space. The experiment was designed to examine the viability of growing food for long-term missions. CBS News space consultant Bill Harwood talks about space history with CBSN.
