Leslie Jordan’s final TV interview: CBS Mornings extended cut Emmy-winning actor, comedian and singer Leslie Jordan died unexpectedly on Oct. 24 at 67 years old. CBS News correspondent Anthony Mason had just visited him in Nashville two weeks prior to chat about his life, career, becoming a viral internet sensation during the pandemic, and his recent pivot to country music. They met up for what would be Jordan’s final sit-down TV interview at Nashville’s Sound Emporium Studios, where he recorded his debut gospel album.