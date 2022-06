Lesley Stahl on covering Watergate and the new CBS documentary marking 50th anniversary 50 years ago, a break-in at the Watergate Hotel exposed a criminal conspiracy that reached all the way to the White House, eventually leading to the resignation of President Richard Nixon. "60 Minutes" correspondent Lesley Stahl joined CBS News to discuss the new CBS documentary, "Watergate: High Crimes in the White House," and her own reporting on the scandal.