Leonardo DiCaprio on grueling challenges for "The Revenant" DiCaprio is generating Oscar buzz for his role in the new movie, "The Revenant." It is based on the true story of Hugh Glass. DiCaprio plays a frontiersman brutally mauled by a bear. He crawls 200 miles to get revenge. Charlie Rose interviewed DiCaprio and director Alejandro Iñárritu for his PBS program, and the actor described it as his most physically challenging role ever. Watch the full interview Thursday night on "Charlie Rose."