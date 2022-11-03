Watch CBS News

Lena Horne gets Broadway theater named after her

A Broadway theater was officially named on Tuesday after Lena Horne, the iconic Brooklyn actress, singer and civil rights activist who died in 2010. Horne is the first Black woman to have a Broadway theater named after her.
