CBS News App
Midterm Elections
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Biden says "democracy is on the ballot" in midterms speech
North Korea launches ICBM that apparently failed and two short-range missiles
Powerball jackpot hits staggering $1.5 billion, just short of world record
Uvalde student pleads for help in 911 call during school shooting
Parkland gunman sentenced to life in prison, called a "monster"
U.N. rejects Russia's call to probe debunked Ukraine "biolabs" claim
Fed lifts interest rates another 0.75 percentage point
After Jan. 6, Oath Keeper talked about hanging Pelosi "from the lamppost"
Astros toss combined no-hitter to defeat Phillies in Game 4 of World Series
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Lena Horne gets Broadway theater named after her
A Broadway theater was officially named on Tuesday after Lena Horne, the iconic Brooklyn actress, singer and civil rights activist who died in 2010. Horne is the first Black woman to have a Broadway theater named after her.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On