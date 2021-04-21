Live

Watch CBSN Live

Legendary TV host John McLaughlin dead at 89

John McLaughlin, a former Jesuit priest and Nixon speech writer, pioneered the political talk show format with the "McLaughlin Group." He never missed a broadcast, until this past Sunday. McLaughlin was 89.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.