Legendary Air Force pilot Chuck Yeager, the first person to break the sound barrier, dies at 97 They called him "the fastest man alive," "the guy with the right stuff," and "Mr. Supersonic." Retired Air Force Brigadier General Chuck Yeager, the first man to fly faster than the speed of sound, has died. He was 97. His wife announced the news Monday night. Jericka Duncan reports on the history-maker's illustrious career.