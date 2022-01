Legendary actor Bill Murray and renowned cellist Jan Vogler team up for "New Worlds" documentary It's a performance unlike any other at a venue unlike any other. Legendary actor Bill Murray and renowned cellist Jan Vogler talk to "CBS Mornings" about their new film "New Worlds: The Cradle of Civilization," which documents their performance at the nearly 2,000-year-old stage of the Odeon of Herodes Atticus in Greece.