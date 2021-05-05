Legal scholar on why the Arpaio pardon is "troubling" The legal and political worlds are reacting forcefully to President Trump's controversial pardon of Joe Arpaio. The former sheriff of Maricopa County, Arizona, was convicted last month of criminal contempt for violating a judge's order to not detain undocumented immigrants. George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" from Washington to discuss the legal issues surrounding the president's decision and how it will affect Mr. Trump's relationship with the judiciary.