Legal expert weighs in on debate over COVID-19 vaccine mandates

The White House is expected to require federal workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or get tested regularly. A CBS News source said the Biden administration is still finalizing the rules but President Biden will make the announcement Thursday. Meanwhile, the Justice Department has released an opinion on vaccine mandates that could affect people waiting for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to fully authorize the coronavirus vaccines. CBS News legal contributor Rebecca Roiphe joined Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN to discuss.
