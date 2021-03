Legal expert on prosecution and defense strategies in "American Sniper" murder trial Defense attorneys in the "American Sniper" murder trial are presenting an insanity defense for Eddie Ray Routh, who admitted to shooting and killing Navy SEAL Chris Kyle and his friend Chad Littlefield. CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman has tried insanity cases from both sides and joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the burden of proving insanity.