Legal expert explains the involuntary manslaughter charge Alec Baldwin is facing Actor Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the deadly 2021 shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of the movie "Rust," prosecutors announced Thursday. Attorney Rachel Fiset, co-founder and managing partner of Zweiback, Fiset and Zalduendo LLP, breaks down the details of the case.