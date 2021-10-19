Legal expert discusses Steve Bannon's strategy against Capitol attack committee The House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol will meet Tuesday to vote on holding former Trump aide Steve Bannon in criminal contempt after Bannon didn't comply with a subpoena. Meanwhile, former President Trump filed a lawsuit against the committee in an effort to block access to documents with information about his actions on January 6. CBS News legal contributor and former Manhattan prosecutor Rebecca Roiphe joins CBSN AM to discuss.