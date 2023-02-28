Watch CBS News

Legal analysis on Fox News defamation case

CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman joins "CBS Mornings" to break down the defamation lawsuit against Fox News. Dominion Voting Systems accuses the network of promoting falsehoods that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.
