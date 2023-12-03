Legacy of four who departed public service this week Last week, there were four high-profile departures from public service, ranging from highly distinguished to controversial to disastrous: Rep. George Santos became the sixth lawmaker to be expelled from Congress and former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger died at the age of 100, while Rosalynn Carter was remembered as she was laid to rest in Georgia and Sandra Day O'Connor, the first woman on the Supreme Court, died at the age of 93. Mark Strassmann takes a look.