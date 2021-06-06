Lee Carter discusses his Democratic campaign for Virginia governor In Virginia's Democratic gubernatorial primary election on Tuesday, five candidates are competing to challenge Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin in the race to succeed Governor Ralph Northam. One of the candidates, Virginia Delegate Lee Carter, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss some of his progressive policy proposals, including a plan to use newly legalized cannabis sales to fund reparations for Black and indigenous communities, and why he wants to "own the label" as a self-proclaimed socialist.