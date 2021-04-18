Live

Watch CBSN Live

LeBron James brings crown to Cleveland

The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, bringing home a championship to the city for the first time in over 50 years. CBS News correspondent Jericka Duncan joins CBSN from Cleveland with more.
