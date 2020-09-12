Live

Watch CBSN Live

Learning pods gain popularity amid pandemic but raise questions over equity

The majority of the country's large school districts have opted for remote learning as coronavirus concerns persist, but some parents have taken a unique new approach to their child's education called pandemic pods. They are a version of home schooling for small groups of students, sometimes led by teachers or tutors. However, as more companies pop up to organize these pods, a debate is brewing about equity. Meg Oliver reports.
