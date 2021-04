"Leap" explores how to leave your job with no plan B For more than a decade, listeners tuned in to hear Tess Vigeland host the public radio program, “Marketplace.” But in 2012 she decided to quit her dream job without the safety net of knowing what she would do next. Tess Vigeland joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss her new book called, “Leap: Leaving a Job with No Plan B to Find the Career and Life You Really Want.”