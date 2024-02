Leap Day Babies: A birthday every four years The chances of being born on February 29, Leap Day, is 1 in 1,461, which means for the 4.8 million "leaplings" around the world who were born on Leap Day, their actual birthday only comes around once every four years. "Sunday Morning" producer Roman Feeser talks with some leaplings who discuss the challenges and humor of marking a quadrennial birthday.