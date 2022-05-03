Leaked draft opinion suggests Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade: CBS News Flash May 3, 2022 An initial draft opinion obtained by Politico suggests the Supreme Court will vote to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights decision. In the draft, which is several months old, Justice Samuel Alito writes in part that Roe was “egregiously wrong from the start.” U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will address Ukraine's parliament remotely amid hopes for more evacuations from Mariupol. And the stars sparkled at the annual Met Gala in New York as the “party of the year” returned to its pre-pandemic schedule.