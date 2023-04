Leaked documents suggest Western special forces are in Ukraine Leaked U.S. military documents suggest that a number of NATO countries have special forces operating inside Ukraine. BBC News reports that, according to the documents, the U.K. has the largest contingent of troops in Ukraine. The U.S. government is investigating the source of the leak. BBC News correspondent Hugo Bachega joined Omar Villafranca on "CBS News Mornings" to discuss the latest on Ukraine.