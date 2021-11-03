Leaders from low income countries call on larger nations to live up to climate change promises Leaders from smaller and lower-income countries are using the U.N.'s COP26 climate summit to urge larger nations to live up to their financial promises regarding climate change. W. Gyude Moore, a senior policy fellow at the Center for Global Development and former minister of public works in Liberia, joins CBSN to discuss what low-income countries in Africa and around the world are facing from the climate crisis and what richer countries need to do to help.