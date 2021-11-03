Live

Watch CBSN Live

Leaders from low income countries call on larger nations to live up to climate change promises

Leaders from smaller and lower-income countries are using the U.N.'s COP26 climate summit to urge larger nations to live up to their financial promises regarding climate change. W. Gyude Moore, a senior policy fellow at the Center for Global Development and former minister of public works in Liberia, joins CBSN to discuss what low-income countries in Africa and around the world are facing from the climate crisis and what richer countries need to do to help.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.