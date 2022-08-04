Lawyer says Alex Jones lied under oath: CBS News Flash August 4, 2022 A lawyer says the legal team for far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones accidentally sent him Jones' text messages, which show Jones lied under oath. Jones had said he didn’t have and text messages about Sandy Hook. The Republican gubernatorial primary in Arizona is still too close to call, but the Trump-endorsed candidate is claiming victory. And the NFL says it will appeal Deshaun Watson's 6 game suspension. The league says it wants a harsher penalty.