Lawyer: Officer at Texas pool party was upset after suicide calls A lawyer for officer Eric Casebolt said her client was emotional that day because he responded to two suicide calls, one of which involved a man who fatally shot himself in plain view of his family. Cell phone video showed Casebolt slamming teenager Dajerria Becton to the ground in McKinney, Texas, last week. Becton's lawyer said that wasn't an excuse for the officer's behavior. Vicente Arenas reports.