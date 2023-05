Lawyer for Jordan Neely's family reacts to manslaughter charge against Daniel Penny Daniel Penny, who was seen on video placing Jordan Neely in a fatal chokehold on a New York City subway car, surrendered to police and was charged with second degree manslaughter. A lawyer for Neely's family said he had hoped for a higher charge against Penny. Greg Donaldson, an associate professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, joins CBS News to discuss the case.