Watch CBS News

Lawyer for ex-Buffalo Bills kicker Matt Araiza responds to rape allegation made against client

The Buffalo Bills have released 22-year-old rookie kicker Matt Araiza over a rape allegation. He and two others have been accused of gang-raping a 17-year-old girl during a party at a house while Araiza was attending San Diego State University. A lawsuit alleges Araiza knew she was underage and that she was intoxicated at the time. Araiza denies the allegations, and his lawyer, Kerry Armstrong, joined CBS News for an interview.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.