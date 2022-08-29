Lawyer for ex-Buffalo Bills kicker Matt Araiza responds to rape allegation made against client The Buffalo Bills have released 22-year-old rookie kicker Matt Araiza over a rape allegation. He and two others have been accused of gang-raping a 17-year-old girl during a party at a house while Araiza was attending San Diego State University. A lawsuit alleges Araiza knew she was underage and that she was intoxicated at the time. Araiza denies the allegations, and his lawyer, Kerry Armstrong, joined CBS News for an interview.