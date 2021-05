Lawsuit over New Jersey ban on selling home-baked goods Selling homemade baked goods is not a piece of cake in New Jersey. Home bakers in the state are suing the government over a law that bans the sale of items not made in a commercial-grade kitchen. New Jersey is the only state where home bakers can sell treats for charity but not for profit. Meg Oliver spoke to one baker to learn how selling her kitchen creations can bring in much needed cash.