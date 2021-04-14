Lawsuit could open sports gambling across U.S. With the start of college basketball’s March Madness less than a month away, Las Vegas is gearing up for some action. Last year, gamblers in Nevada -- where sports betting is legal -- placed an estimated $240 million in bets on the tournaments. A court battle pitting New Jersey against the NCAA and major pro sports leagues could determine whether other states could also soon see a piece of that action. Mike McCarthy, reporter and columnist for "Sporting News" joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" with more on the lawsuit and its potential impact.