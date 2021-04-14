Live

Watch CBSN Live

Lawsuit could open sports gambling across U.S.

With the start of college basketball’s March Madness less than a month away, Las Vegas is gearing up for some action. Last year, gamblers in Nevada -- where sports betting is legal -- placed an estimated $240 million in bets on the tournaments. A court battle pitting New Jersey against the NCAA and major pro sports leagues could determine whether other states could also soon see a piece of that action. Mike McCarthy, reporter and columnist for "Sporting News" joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" with more on the lawsuit and its potential impact.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.