Lawmakers debate stricter regulations for social media platforms Lawmakers are looking at ways to regulate social media platforms to combat misinformation. Critics say these platforms have caused extremist groups to grow, and played a role in inciting the January 6th assault on the U.S Capitol. The CEOs' of Twitter, Facebook and Google deny their platforms are solely responsible for the spread of misinformation. Jonathan Peters, an associate professor at the College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia, joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss.