Law professor discusses reform proposals in wake of police killings President Biden is expected to address the state of race relations in the U.S. during his speech to a joint session of Congress. The president has already called on Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which would ban chokeholds, make it easier to prosecute officers and create a national registry for police misconduct. More than 300 people have been killed by police so far this year. University of Southern California law professor Jody Armour joined CBSN to discuss what may need to happen to reform the justice system.