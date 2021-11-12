Law professor discusses Kyle Rittenhouse trial with closing arguments set to begin Monday

Live

Closing arguments are set to begin Monday in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial. Prosecutors and defense attorneys were in court Friday hashing out the details for next week's jury instructions. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and injuring a third during a protest against police brutality in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year. Steven Wright, a University of Wisconsin Law School professor, joined CBSN to discuss the proceedings.
