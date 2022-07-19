Watch CBS News

"Law & Order" production crew member fatally shot

A crew member for "Law and Order: Organized Crime" was fatally shot in the head and neck while on set, according to New York City police. The crew member was saving parking spaces for filming when he was ambushed.
