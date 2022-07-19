CBS News App
Capitol police say 17 members of Congress arrested in protest
Russia laying the groundwork to annex more of Ukraine, Kirby says
Armed civilian neutralized Indiana mall shooter in just 15 seconds, police say
House passes same-sex marriage bill, with 47 Republicans voting in favor
Jurors see graphic video of Parkland shooting as gunman's death penalty trial continues
Police: "Law & Order" crew member fatally shot on Brooklyn set
Prosecutors say in opening argument Bannon thought he was "above the law"
CDC recommends Novavax COVID vaccine after unanimous vote
Bill would make fathers pay child support from conception
"Law & Order" production crew member fatally shot
A crew member for "Law and Order: Organized Crime" was fatally shot in the head and neck while on set, according to New York City police. The crew member was saving parking spaces for filming when he was ambushed.
