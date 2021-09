Law enforcement on high alert ahead of "Justice for J6" rally at Capitol Hundreds of protesters are expected to gather in Washington, D.C. Saturday for a rally supporting the January 6 Capitol rioters. The "Justice for J6" rally is expected to be much smaller, but officials are preparing using lessons they learned from January 6. CBS Homeland Security and Justice reporter Nicole Sganga joins CBSN "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the latest.