Laverne Cox on Gavin Grimm, "Doubt" and meeting Beyoncé Actress Laverne Cox is well known for her portrayal of an inmate in the hit Netflix series, "Orange is the New Black." But Cox is shedding her prison uniform for tailored suits. She now stars as Cameron Wirth, an Ivy League-educated defense attorney on the new CBS drama "Doubt." Cox joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss her new role.