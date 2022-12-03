Watch CBS News

Lava slows in Mauna Loa volcano eruption

Five days after Hawaii's Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, erupted, the lava is becoming much less of a threat and more of a treat to tourists and scientists alike. Jonathan Vigliotti reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.