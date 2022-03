Laurie Segall on memoir "Special Characters,” simultaneous rise of her career and big tech Laurie Segall joins "CBS Mornings" to talk about her new memoir, "Special Characters: My Adventures with Tech's Titans and Misfits," in which she chronicles her rise from news assistant at CNN to senior technology correspondent. She writes about creating a tech beat and getting in with startup founders and CEOs on the ground level and watching companies grow to what we know today.