Laura Dern on "Big Little Lies," "Wilson" Laura Dern, Golden Globe winner and Oscar nominee, has spent the majority of her life on camera. She appeared in dozens of movies including "Rambling Rose," "Jurassic Park" and "Wild." Now Dern stars in the HBO series, "Big Little Lies." Her character, Renata Klein, is a business women and mother to a bullied child. Dern joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss her new role and upcoming project.