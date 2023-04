Laura Dave, Jennifer Garner on "The Last Thing He Told Me" Laura Dave's bestselling novel, "The Last Thing He Told Me," about a woman whose husband vanishes, explores how little we may know about the people we love. It has now become a TV series starring four-time Emmy nominee Jennifer Garner. Correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti talks with Garner about her special attraction to the role; and with Dave about how Bruce Springsteen's music was an inspiration to her writing.