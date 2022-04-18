Watch CBS News

Launching Shields Up to help organizations prepare for malicious cyberattacks

“We are seeing evolving intelligence about Russian planning for potential attacks, and we have to assume that there’s going to be a breach,” Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Jen Easterly tells Bill Whitaker. CISA has launched a program called Shields Up to help organizations prepare for malicious cyberattacks, and encourage U.S. industry to share information with the government regarding suspected intrusions in their systems. https://cbsn.ws/3OiRx8j
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.