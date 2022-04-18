Launching Shields Up to help organizations prepare for malicious cyberattacks “We are seeing evolving intelligence about Russian planning for potential attacks, and we have to assume that there’s going to be a breach,” Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Jen Easterly tells Bill Whitaker. CISA has launched a program called Shields Up to help organizations prepare for malicious cyberattacks, and encourage U.S. industry to share information with the government regarding suspected intrusions in their systems. https://cbsn.ws/3OiRx8j