Latino communities hit hard by coronavirus pandemic Latinos account for over 27% of deaths in coronavirus hot spots, where they are about 18% of the population. The economic impact of the pandemic is also hitting Latino neighborhoods hard. Nearly half of Latino households in the U.S. have seen job losses or pay cuts during the pandemic, according to Pew Research Center. Adriana Diaz speaks to people living in Latino communities around the U.S. about their struggle with keeping themselves and their families safe.