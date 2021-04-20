Live

Latest on the possible vaccine for Zika virus

The National Institutes of Health launched a clinical trial of a vaccine intended to prevent the spread of Zika virus. Dr. Anthony Fauci from the National Institute of Allergy & Infectious Diseases joins CBSN to discuss.
