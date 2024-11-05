Latest news as Election Day 2024 as some poll closing times approach Election Day 2024 voting continues as the race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump comes to a close. CBS News has reporting teams across the U.S. Weijia Jiang reports from Philadelphia, Jericka Duncan reports from Detroit and Janet Shamlian reports from Milwaukee. Also, Nancy Cordes and Caitlin Huey-Burns have more from the campaigns, and Anthony Salvanto and John Dickerson break down what to expect throughout Election Night.