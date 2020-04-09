Latest jobless claims report shows 6.6 million Americans filing for unemployment The Labor Department's newest weekly jobless claims report shows 6.6 million Americans applying for unemployment over the last week. The previous two weeks saw around 10 million U.S. workers filing, a grim record that reflects the coronavirus pandemic's massive weight on the economy. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins "CBS This Morning" to break down what the latest numbers mean for workers today and the future of the U.S. economy.