Latest on the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse investigation in Baltimore The bodies of two men were recovered Wednesday from the site of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore, officials said. 35-year-old Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes and 26-year-old Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera were located in a truck 25 feet deep in the river. CBS News senior transportation correspondent Kris Van Cleave reports on the investigation into the collapse.