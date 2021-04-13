U.S. making strides in COVID vaccination efforts as Michigan grapples with a surge in cases The White House says the U.S. is administering coronavirus shots at a "record pace." Half of all adults are set to have received at least one dose of a vaccine by the end of the week. These advances come as the nation grapples with a rise in infections. As CBS News' Mola Lenghi reports, the outbreak in Michigan is raising concerns about how it will impact the rest of the country. Then, Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis, an infectious disease physician, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss what it will take to get numbers trending in the right direction.